Gravy or sauce? The great debate rages on in New Jersey

What do you call that red tomato substance that goes over macaroni and usually contains some form of meatballs, sausage, braciole, and pork butt or shoulder? Where I come from it's called gravy. But others in New Jersey call it "sauce," which in my opinion is 'fugazy." When the makers of Ragù voluntary recalled some of their "sauce." I wondered if anyone in New Jersey was still making gravy the old fashioned way. This lead to the great gravy vs. sauce debate which raged on for over three hours on my show.

Now as far as I'm concerned, there are 3 types of gravy. Red, which I have described, brown, which goes over meat and poultry, and white which cover your various cream sauces. Many of you disagree. Some say that if it has meat in it, it's gravy and if vegetable based, then it's sauce. Some just say sauce and put their fingers in their ears and go "nanananana." Here's some of what you responded to on my Facebook and Twitter.

Steve Wray - "Sauce is red, Gravy is brown."

Jay Goldenberg - "Red Gravy or Sunday Gravy."

Scott Soffen - "Sauce not gravy. Gravy goes on Turkey."

Scott Bluth - "It’s sauce. Don’t be content to be wrong, that’s exactly why Trump is President. Gravy is a sauce often made from the juices of meats that run naturally during cooking period."

James Alberti - "If it has meat in it it's gravy; if it doesn't, it's sauce. Come on you stunad!"

Rich Pawlak - "Gravy is brown and derived from meat drippings. Sauce is what you call the combination of tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, basil, meatballs, sausage and (occasionally) other meats."

Lee Mrowicki - "According to Chef Mario Batali--who studied in Italy... with meat it's gravy, without it's sauce.... and Italians do not use a spoon to twirl pasta."

Susan Fort - "Sicilian grandmother said it’s macaroni and gravy......always has been and always will be Gravy in the freezer is like money in the bank!!"

Mark Lemma - "My Pop Pop came off the boat never said gravy. Never head my 90 year old dad ever say gravy."

Craig Daliessio - "If you use meat in the recipe it's GRAVY. On Thanksgiving, do you say 'hey pass me the Turkey SAUCE?'"

Bill Doyle - "Assimilate already."

