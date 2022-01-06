Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey

The "Gravy Wars" has been going on since the first time someone, probably your Italian great-grandmother, first crushed tomato in a pot and added her own secret spices. Later she slapped your hand when you tried to dunk a piece of bread in it.

Lorraine Ranalli has written a book called "Gravy Wars," which has been turned into a play called "La Famiglia," which is taking place this weekend in Medford. But Medford is too far south when it comes to Central Jersey.

Where I come from in Union City we called it gravy. I know a lot of folks call it sauce, but what do they know?

If I gave you a piece of fresh Italian bread and allowed you to dip it into a pot of red gravy from any restaurant in Central Jersey which would you choose?

Here's what I got from my following who love to eat and know what's good:

Daniel Carr

Espo's in Raritan

Espo's Google Maps

Photo Courtesy of Espo's

Anita Helene

Joe Italiano’s Maplewood

Joe Italiano’s Google Maps

Photo Courtesy of Joe Italiano’s Maplewood

Richard Goldstein

Leo's Grandevous in Hoboken and Patricia's of Holmdel.

Leo's Google Maps

Patricia's Google Maps

Photo Courtesy of Patricia's of Holmdel

Kathy Crossan Cevoli

Lenny’s in Lavallette

Lenny's Google Maps

Photo Courtesy of Lenny's

Ralph Sanders

Mamma Rosa's, Klockner road in Hamilton, Mercer county

Garth H. Raymond

Mamma Rosa’s in Hamilton Mercer County

Mamma Rosa's Google Maps

Photo Courtesy of Mamma Rosa's

Junior Canonico

Jozanna's in Middlesex NJ

Jozanna's Google Maps

Photo Courtesy of Jozanna's

Michael Mishkin

For a chain, Chickie's and Pete's makes an amazing homemade Red Sauce with their mussels

Chickie's and Pete's Google Maps

Dan Lenihan

Villa Mannino in Bordentown

The owner wanted to make it very clear they serve sauce, not gravy.

Villa Mannino Google Maps

Photo Courtesy of Villa Mannino

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.