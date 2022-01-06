Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey
The "Gravy Wars" has been going on since the first time someone, probably your Italian great-grandmother, first crushed tomato in a pot and added her own secret spices. Later she slapped your hand when you tried to dunk a piece of bread in it.
Lorraine Ranalli has written a book called "Gravy Wars," which has been turned into a play called "La Famiglia," which is taking place this weekend in Medford. But Medford is too far south when it comes to Central Jersey.
Where I come from in Union City we called it gravy. I know a lot of folks call it sauce, but what do they know?
If I gave you a piece of fresh Italian bread and allowed you to dip it into a pot of red gravy from any restaurant in Central Jersey which would you choose?
Here's what I got from my following who love to eat and know what's good:
Daniel Carr
Espo's in Raritan
Anita Helene
Joe Italiano’s Maplewood
Richard Goldstein
Leo's Grandevous in Hoboken and Patricia's of Holmdel.
Kathy Crossan Cevoli
Lenny’s in Lavallette
Ralph Sanders
Mamma Rosa's, Klockner road in Hamilton, Mercer county
Garth H. Raymond
Mamma Rosa’s in Hamilton Mercer County
Junior Canonico
Jozanna's in Middlesex NJ
Michael Mishkin
For a chain, Chickie's and Pete's makes an amazing homemade Red Sauce with their mussels
Dan Lenihan
Villa Mannino in Bordentown
The owner wanted to make it very clear they serve sauce, not gravy.
