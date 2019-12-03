Grant program helps NJ towns buy electric vehicles

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is offering grants for municipalities to initiate the acquisition and use of electric vehicles.

BPU President Joseph Fiordaliso says the money comes primarily from a $210,000 Federal Energy Department grant, with particular emphasis on towns with 15% or more of their population below the poverty level.

"This is a good opportunity for municipalities to get in the game and something that will help the local taxpayer in supporting their local municipality," he said.

Fiordaliso says the vehicles that they have in mind would be of the smaller variety, as opposed to a truck. These include the Toyota Prius, Nissan Leaf or the Chevrolet Bolt.

The local grants can also finance the purchase and installation of dual import Level 2 EV charging stations.

"This works toward trying to achieve or achieving the governor's goal of 330,000 electric vehicles on the road in New Jersey by 2025," he said.

The applicants would have to be adding their first vehicle to their fleet and allow the public to use the charging stations.

The applications are up to $4,000 toward vehicle purchases and $1,500 toward charging stations. The deadline for towns to apply for these grants is April 15.

Joe Cutter is the senior news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.