The top 22 graduate school programs in New Jersey, according to U.S. ranking

Maybe you’re a junior in college trying to figure out what you’re going to do after graduation. Maybe you’re a senior getting ready to don the cap and gown in a couple of weeks and still have no idea where your next steps will take you in life.

Well, if you’re considering grad school, there’s good news! Many New Jersey colleges and universities have been ranked among some of the best in the country for 2023-2024 by U.S. News and World Report.

With ranking indicators such as placement success, quality assessment, and student selectivity, the report honed in on the best graduate schools for business, law, medical, research, engineering, nursing, and education.

Best Business School

#1 University of Chicago (Booth) in Chicago

However, three New Jersey schools also make the list.

#45 Rutgers University-Newark and New Brunswick

The Rutgers Business School at Newark and New Brunswick offers concentrations in marketing, management information systems, real estate, accounting, entrepreneurship, finance, general management, international business, and supply chain management. Tuition full-time per year for in-state residents costs $29,221. Tuition full-time per year for out-of-state residents costs $50,728. Part time per credit (in-state) costs $1,218. Part-time per credit (out-of-state) costs $2,114. At graduation, more than 88% of graduates of the full-time program find jobs.

#53 Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken

The School of Business at Stevens offers concentrations in business analytics, finance, general management, and management information systems. Tuition is full time and costs $39,408 per year. At graduation, almost 61% of graduates of the full-time program are employed.

#112 New Jersey Institute of Technology (Tuchman) in Newark

The Martin Tuchman School of Management of NJIT offers concentrations in business analytics, entrepreneurship, finance, general management, health care administration, marketing, management information systems, production/operations management, organizational behavior, and technology. Full-time tuition (in-state) per year costs $21,932. Full-time tuition (out-of-state) per year costs $32,426. Part-time (in-state) per credit costs $1,193. Part-time (out-of-state) per credit costs $1,713. Specialty master’s: $21,932 per year (in-state) and $32,426 per year (out-of-state). At graduation, nearly 94% of graduates of the full-time program are employed.

Best Law School

#1 Yale University in Connecticut

No New Jersey schools made the list here.

Best Medical School (Research)

#1 Harvard University in Massachusetts

No New Jersey schools made the list here.

Best Engineering

#1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Massachusetts

However, five New Jersey schools made the list.

#23 Princeton University, Princeton

The application fee is $75

Research is integrated directly with academic discipline at the Princeton University School of Engineering and Applied Science, ranging from Chemical and Biological Engineering to Operations Research and Financial Engineering.

The school also offers Master of Engineering, Master of Science in Engineering, and Ph.D. degree programs.

#62 Rutgers-New Brunswick

The application fee is $70.

The School of Engineering at Rutgers has a rolling application deadline. Tuition is full-time. $18,696 per year in-state and $31,800 per year out-of-state. Part time is $779 per credit in-state and $1,325 out-of-state.

#77 New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark

The application fee is $75 and the Newark College of Engineering at NJIT has a rolling application deadline. Full-time tuition per year for in-state is $21,932 and $32,426 for out-of-state. Part-time per credit for in-state is $1,193 and $1,713 for out-of-state. It has 175 full-time faculty on staff and the 2022 PhD student-faculty ratio is 1.5:1.

#85 Stevens Institute of Technology (Schaefer), Hoboken

The application fee for the Charles V. Schaefer, Jr. School of Engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology is $60. Full-time tuition per year is $39,408 and part-time is $1,776 per credit.

#157 Rowan University, Glassboro

The application fee for the engineering school at Rowan University is $65. Full-time tuition for both in-state and out-of-state students is the same, $761 per credit. Part-time is also $761 per credit for both in-state and out-of-state residents. The 2022 Ph.D student-faculty ratio is 1.3:1. The engineering school has 73 full-time faculty on staff.

Best Nursing Schools: Master’s

#1 Emory University (Woodruff) in Georgia

Six New Jersey schools make the list including one in the top 15.

#14 Rutgers University-Newark

The Rutgers-Newark School of Nursing application fee is $70. Tuition for the master’s program is full-time: $1,000 per credit (in-state) and $1,464 per credit (out-of-state). There are 101 full-time faculty members and the total graduate nursing enrollment is 600.

#70 Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck

The Henry P. Becton School of Nursing and Allied Health at Fairleigh Dickinson University comes with a $50 application fee for U.S. residents. Tuition for the master’s program is full-time: $1,143 per credit. It has 25 full-time faculty members. The total graduate nursing enrollment is 219.

#123 Ramapo College of New Jersey, Mahwah

The nursing program at Ramapo College has a $65 application fee for all U.S. residents. There are 12 full-time faculty members in the nursing program and the total graduate nursing enrollment is 88.

#135 Monmouth University, West Long Branch

The Unterberg School of Nursing and Health Studies at Monmouth University costs $50 for the application for all U.S. residents. Tuition is full-time: $1,348 per credit. There are 14 full-time faculty members at The Unterberg School of Nursing and Health Studies. The total graduate nursing enrollment is 94.

#139 Stockton University, Galloway

The application fee is $50 for all U.S. residents.

Tuition for the master’s program at the graduate nursing program at Stockton University is full-time. There are 13 full-time faculty members and the total graduate nursing enrollment is 31.

#165 Saint Elizabeth University, Morristown

There is no application fee for the graduate nursing program at Saint Elizabeth University. There are seven full-time faculty members and the total graduate nursing enrollment is 24.

Best Education Graduate Schools

#1 Teachers College, Columbia University, New York

Seven New Jersey schools made the list here for teachers.

#43 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

The Graduate School of Education at Rutgers-New Brunswick has a $70 application fee. The application deadline is Feb. 1. Tuition is full-time: $18,696 per year for in-state, and $31,800 for out-of-state. Part-time is $9,348 per year for in-state and $15,900 for out-of-state. There are 39 full-time faculty on staff.

#83 Montclair State University, Upper Montclair

The College of Education and Human Services at Montclair State University has a rolling application deadline with a fee of $60. Tuition for full-time and part-time is the same for in-state and out-of-state residents: $685 per credit. There are 101 full-time faculty on staff.

#99 Rowan University, Glassboro

The College of Education at Rowan University has a July 1 application deadline with a $65 fee. Tuition for full or part-time, in-state and out-of-state, is the same: $875 per credit. There is 57 full-time faculty on staff.

#189 Seton Hall University, South Orange

The College of Education and Human Services at Seton Hall has an application fee of $75 and it’s a rolling application deadline. Its tuition is full-time: $1,397 per credit and part-time is also $1,397 per credit. There are 24 full-time faculty members on staff.

#221 Monmouth University, West Long Branch

It costs $50 to apply for the education program at Monmouth University. Full and part-time tuition is the same for all: $1,348 per credit. There are 20 full-time faculty members on staff.

#235 Saint Elizabeth University, Morristown

There is no application fee for the education school at Saint Elizabeth. There is a rolling application deadline. Its tuition is part-time: $1,019 per credit. The graduate education program has two full-time faculty on staff.

#240 New Jersey City University, Jersey City

Coming in at #240, the education school at New Jersey City University has a rolling application deadline with a $55 application fee. Tuition, whether it’s full-time or part-time is $1,150 per credit. There are 30 full-time faculty on staff in the graduate education program.

So, whether your passion is education, nursing, business, or engineering, there is an affordable graduate school right here in the Garden State for you!

Good luck!

