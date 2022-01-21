Grab one of these 5 exquisite NJ historic homes for sale

I’m a crazy real estate buff. Sometimes investor, oftentimes stalker, most times dreamer.

One of the charms of real estate in New Jersey is its rich and vibrant history reflected in the architecture here. After all, as one of the first states in the Union, we’ve got a lot of history to show.

With houses becoming more monotone and minimal by the day, it’s often easy to forget how awesome and unique New Jersey real estate is. New Jersey is home to hundreds of homes that were built long before some of our ancestors and are still standing.

Looking to explore some older homes? Here are some you won’t want to miss.

330 Cohansey Friesburg Rd, Bridgeton, NJ 08302

Built in 1790, this might very well be one of the oldest houses in New Jersey. The house is said to have direct ties to George Washington and has also changed identities over time. It has gone from a home to a Revolutionary War-era tavern to a town center, a farm, and is finally a home again.

If you are looking for a place with a rich history you will want to check this house out. See the full listing here

10 Castle Ln, Hopewell, NJ 08525

This awesome house on Castle Lane is known as no other than the “Castle” house in its area. It was built in 1900 and since then has undergone several improvements to ensure it sticks around for much longer.

If you enjoy woodwork you have to see this house, as the house is covered in intricate designs all made of different materials of wood. See the full listing here.

46 Washington Valley Road, Morristown NJ, 07960

This is one of those houses that makes every neighborhood 10 times prettier. This East Mendham home is covered in stone and has a cozy interior. Since being built in 1932 there have been a few renovations, but nothing that took away from the uniqueness of the home.

There is gorgeous tiling all over the house, making it truly one of a kind. See the full listing here.

13 Serpentine Dr, Highlands NJ, 07732

If you want a house full of history you will love hearing about Serpentine Drive.

The home is hidden on a private driveway and was commissioned by military engineer and Army General Charles W. Raymond after his retirement in 1904. There are a ton of historical elements within the home that have not been changed since being built. From a gorgeous balcony overlooking the woods and plenty of entertainment space, this home is the definition of a hidden gem.

See the full listing here.

3850 Princeton Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648

This house is what we’d call a fixer-upper, but has one of the most gorgeous exteriors in all of New Jersey. The home was built in 1800 and has not been maintained well since.

That being said, it is over 5,000 square feet and has the potential to be just as luxurious as it was back when it was first built. See the full listing here.

