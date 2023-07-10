Gov. Phil Murphy loudly booed on stage at a Red Bank, NJ event

👎 Gov. Phil Murphy was relentlessly booed on stage at an event in Red Bank

👎 The band's lead singer admonished the crowd for their response

👎 The governor is a friend of the singer, Brian Kirk

RED BANK — If you were at a certain restaurant in the Monmouth County borough on Monday, July 3, you witnessed quite an event that unfolded.

Gov. Phil Murphy was mercilessly booed when he was brought up on stage by Brian Kirk, lead singer of local Jersey band,m Brian Kirk and the Jirks at Red Rock Tap + Grill restaurant the day before the Fourth of July, according to SaveJersey.com.

Murphy, sporting dressed in a long-sleeved red shirt and white pants, popped into the restaurant and was invited on stage by Kirk.

Video posted on Twitter by Save Jersey founder and editor Matt Rooney showed that as Murphy was shaking hands with members of the band, the crowd erupted in loud boos.

That response prompted Kirk to grab the microphone to defend his buddy.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, what did I tell you guys? Hey. Listen to me. Listen to me. He didn’t want to hear that. He’s a buddy of mine. This is not about politics. He’s a friend of mine. Do not do that. Please. Out of respect for my friend,” said Kirk.

Murphy seemed to brush off the boos by smiling and hugging several members of the band before leaving the stage without speaking.

With a widely unpopular plan in place to install hundreds of wind turbines, Murphy’s popularity has taken a nose dive among New Jersey residents. Some believe the wind turbines are responsible for the rash of whale and dolphin deaths off the Jersey coast since December.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom