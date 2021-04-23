Gov. Murphy’s COVID-19 press conference in 15 easy steps (Opinion)

To the uninitiated, Gov. Murphy's tri-weekly press conference is a lot to digest. It would seem like you’d have to watch the entire press conference to really understand all the information, facts, and figures that you need to know to follow along on New Jersey’s COVID-19 journey.

But in actuality, broken down into steps, it’s kind of easy to get. There’s a formula that has remained unchanged since the beginning of the nightmare and his endless extensions of the “public health emergency.”

So just in case you missed it last week or perhaps you won’t be around to see it next week, I’ve decided to compile the 15 easy steps—the outline, if you will, of each and every press conference; The skeleton of what makes the Monday, Wednesday and Friday event so...well, crammed with info.

This way, if you miss one, you won’t feel like you’re missing anything. These are the same things that are said at every single presser so if you read this list, you’ll—thankfully—never have to watch it again.

I give you the Governor Murphy press conference in 15 easy to follow, user friendly steps: