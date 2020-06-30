Restaurants were prepared to open on Thursday for indoor dining for the first time since the shutdown and emergency orders from the Governor shut their doors in March. Money was spent cleaning, ordering food and preparing for the, although ridiculous, social distancing rules. Then the Governor uses a few reports of new cases, panics and reverses course shutting restaurants down indefinitely for indoor dining.

Chef Mike Jurusz (pronounced Jur-ez) joined me Tuesday morning on the show to discuss how badly this extended shutdown is for his business. He explained that Saturday night alone with the thunderstorms he lost $10k in business. I asked him about the Governor and he had quite the reopen as to whether he expects the Gov to dine at his restaurant again. We talked about how much time he has before he’s going to have to look at a permanent closure.

This is not what New Jersey should look like. We should not allow this carpet-bagger Governor to wreck all the greatness of the Jersey Shore and iconic beachfront places like the Atlantic Bar & Grill. Who still fights for us? Who speaks for New Jersey?

