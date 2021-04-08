Government stimulus is great… until it crushes NJ businesses (Opinion)

The road to hell is paved with good intentions, and the good intentions of the government stimulus programs are hell on small business in New Jersey. Look around and see how many "help wanted-all positions" signs you see around the state. How do you run a business without employees? How can you provide a service in any small business with people willing to work in it? You can't. The State of New Jersey and the Federal Government cutting checks to everyone under a certain income amount are getting steady checks every week. Do you think anybody would want to go back to work if they keep getting paid to do nothing? Of course not. Sure, there are some people who've been displaced from their jobs by the government ordered shutdowns, but they're just sending out checks to people who could go back to work.

On the one hand the governments PPP (Payroll Protection Plan) has helped some businesses stay afloat after the government shut them down over a virus that wasn't stopped by shutdowns or masks. Just ask Sweden. The work is out there, but human nature + government incompetency = disaster. Ask any business operator big or small if they're having trouble finding people to work and the answer is "hell yes."

This virus has been so mismanaged by government, and their recommendations to the medical establishment, it makes you wonder if it's a diabolical plot to ruin us or just plain stupidity. Whatever the reason, government and in particular one man, Phil Murphy, is killing the state's businesses and prospects for the future. So, if you're happy with the way Emperor Phil is handling the situation, don't complain if your plumber or HVAC guy doesn't get there right away or if your chicken parm came to your table cold and 20 minutes late.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.