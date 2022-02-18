Fund for undocumented stimulus running out of cash in NJ

New Jersey has paid out millions in "stimulus" benefits to undocumented immigrants, but the fund created for the purpose is running out of cash.

Acting Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced Thursday that the $40 million set aside for benefits will run out if all the applications currently being processed are approved.

Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira sought top ensure everyone who submitted an eligible application before the Feb. 28 deadline would receive their benefits.

"We want to make sure the community is aware that there is still time to apply for the program, Neira said in a release, "If you already applied, we encourage you to check the status of your application online and follow the next steps to complete your application such as uploading eligibility documents."

Benefit amounts are $2,000 per eligible individual and a maximum of $4,000 per household.

The fund was created under pressure and protest from immigrants rights groups, who had been demanding up to $1 billion in relief for those deemed ineligible for federal pandemic relief and/or state unemployment benefits.

Gov. Phil Murphy set aside a much smaller amount, but indicated he could add more to the fund.

His administration wound up removing some of the money from the fund due to fewer applications being received than anticipated. The money was put back after critics claimed his administration did a poor job of promoting the program.

Adelman tweeted her thanks to Murphy for his support of the program, and claims the fund had helped "thousands of New Jerseyans who were left out of fed pandemic assistance."

Trenton resident Bayron Santos Agustin is among those who has received benefits. "I am grateful to Governor Murphy for his commitment to keeping this program open and helping families like mine,” Agustin said in a release from the NJ Department of Human Services.

ACLU-NJ Policy Director Sarah Fajardo also praised the Murphy Administration, but continued to say $40 million was not enough, and urged the legislature to allocate increased funds.

