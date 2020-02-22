Gov. Phil Murphy to have tumor removed from kidney

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday revealed some personal health news on Twitter, writing a brief message that he has a tumor on his left kidney and will have the growth removed next month.

"Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it. The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early," Murphy said in his tweet.

Murphy told NJ.com that he does not expect to have further treatments including chemotherapy or radiation treatment. His goal is to be back up on his feet to run a 5K he's got on his schedule for April, the governor told NJ.com.

First lady Tammy Murphy told NJ.com that this was an unexpected diagnosis and they have confidence in his doctors.

There are two types of nephrectomy, according to the Mayo Clinic. A radical nephrectomy is the removal of the entire kidney along with supporting structures such as a the tube connecting the kidney to the bladder. Murphy's procedure, a partial nephrectomy, is the removal of diseased tissue and usually leaves healthy tissue in place.

The tumors are "usually cancerous" but can be benign, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In sharing the news on Twitter, the governor tied his own diagnosis to his efforts on affordable health care.

"Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words “you have cancer” this year, so I’m far from alone here. It’s a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That’s why we’re fighting for them each and every day," he said.

"Health care is a right, not a privilege for a select few, and skyrocketing medical costs are a national emergency. If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all."

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5