Governor Phil Murphy is slowly reopening New Jersey based on his data, but won't tell us where he's getting it from. Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick would like to know, as he tweeted out.

Bramnick, a guest of mine on my show on New Jersey 101.5 said,

"This is not us vs them, but let's be transparent, let's understand why you're not opening bars in Cape May where there have been no new Covid-19 infections."

All Bramnick is saying is, "Let's have the information, let's have a public discussion about it, and then people can make a decision about whether the governor's right or wrong."

Bramnick has long been trying to get the leaders just to talk to each other. You wouldn't think it would be so difficult that the four people who basically run the state.

"I've always said, if you get everyone in a room, and you say 'this is why I'm doing it,' we can have a disagreement, but when you don't release the information, the basis for making those decisions, it becomes problematic. Not only for other legislators, but for the public."

He also, very much on point, said, "This world has turned into us vs them and that's the biggest threat to democracy."

I put up a Twitter poll @realstevetrev asking, as I did on the radio, "Should Governor Murphy make the science he is using to make his reopening decisions available to the public?"

Here are also some of the responses I received from we the people:

