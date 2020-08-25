How can you not be on board with a governor who wants to give your kids free money just for being born, especially when you're struggling? That's one of the things Governor Phil Murphy has proposed in his new budget plan.

It's called the "Baby Bonds" program and it would cost around $72 million. What it would do is deposit $1,000 for each child born in 2021 into families with incomes less than 500% of the federal poverty level, or $131,000 for a family of four. Those funds couldn’t be touched until age 18, when they could be used for college, to buy a home, to start or business or other "wealth-building activities."

To quote the Governor,

"Inspired by the trailblazing work of Senator Cory Booker at the federal level, I propose today that New Jersey provide a "baby bond" – a $1,000 deposit into an account for every child born in 2021 to a family making up to $131,000 per year. This is an idea that would benefit three out of every four children born in our state. This is a place where New Jersey will lead, with the first statewide program of its kind. As this child grows, so too will the value of this bond – to help pay for college, to help make a down payment on a home, or to help start a small business. At this time – when so many families are struggling with how they will pay their bills or seeing their hard-earned savings disappear – let’s make a better promise to the next generation of New Jerseyans."

Here's what I would say in response to those statements:

"Inspired by the trailblazing work of Senator Cory Booker at the federal level, I propose today that New Jersey provide a "baby bond" – a $1,000 deposit into an account for every child born in 2021 to a family making up to $131,000 per year."

Not to be the Grinch here, but why are we giving away money that we don't have? Why is it our responsibility to provide newborn children with a savings account? Shouldn't that be the responsibility of the parents and not we the taxpayers?

"This is an idea that would benefit three out of every four children born in our state."

Are we really that bad off in New Jersey that three out of every four children born here need the state to provide them with a thousand dollars? That's a sad statement on our state.

"As this child grows, so, too, will the value of this bond – to help pay for college, to help make a down payment on a home, or to help start a small business."

How do we know what this money will be used for? For all we know the state of New Jersey could be financing people's 18th birthday parties. Do you really think it will be used to buy houses or start businesses? What did you do with $1000 when you were 18? Regardless, it's none of our business or the states business what the money will be used for. It's their money. If they're smart, they use it to leave New Jersey.

"At this time – when so many families are struggling with how they will pay their bills or seeing their hard-earned savings disappear – let’s make a better promise to the next generation of New Jerseyans."

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

How about this generation of New Jerseyans, Governor? You know, the ones who's taxes will pay the $72 million to finance the future while they struggle to keep their businesses going during this government shutdown. Perhaps if we concentrated on them, a family of four could make more than the $131,000 and then they wouldn't need kindly Uncle Phil to give their children a savings account, especially when it's not Uncle Phil, it's we the taxpayers of New Jersey.

With all due respect Governor, you take care of New Jersey and let is take care of our children. Thanks anyway.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

More from New Jersey 101.5: