Gov. Murphy moves NJ goal posts again (Opinion)

Two dates to mark on Tuesday, March 23rd. First, it's the 373rd day since we started "15 days to stop the spread" back on March 16th last year. The second date? It's the third anniversary of Mac & Cheese Day!

Despite the fact that there is an abundance of space in our medical facilities and plenty of medical pros to treat sick people, we remained closed. Despite the fact that we faced a virus with a 99.8% survival rate for most, we remain closed. Despite the fact that most of the excess deaths happened as a result of government action through the health commissioner's edict on nursing homes. Murphy is using every excuse to keep NJ closed.

The variants are just the latest in a never ending shift of the goal posts. This started with the laudable goal of making sure we had enough beds for patients. Since most hospital beds went unused, the temporary hospitals packed up and went home. Since then we heard about preventing deaths, then flattening the curve of cases, then making sure we have zero positives and on and on. The reality is simple, most people are not vulnerable to COVID. With a top doc at Johns Hopkins admitting that 55% of Americans already had antibodies/immunity at the outset and more than 200 million already had the virus, the reality is that the impact is very similar to the flu.

Florida opened months ago and they have a lower vax rate than NJ. Florida has almost no virus and they have a much older and potentially at-risk population. How are NJ residents still scared? It’s insane that anyone is still buying into masks, distance and isolation. If masks work to stop the spread, why are the areas with mask mandates still having higher cases than places which are open? If you believe that the masks are critical to stop the spread, how can you justify the fact that diners even in mask-up states are eating, drinking and talking at their tables and there is virtually zero spread from restaurants? Do thinking people really believe that the virus only spreads while people are walking to their table?

How about air travel? Yesterday, more than 1.5 million people went through TSA checkpoints. That marked the 11th consecutive day of more than a million travelers. Have you seen how it works? Distance and masks standing on line, then packed planes with everyone unmasked for 20-30 minutes to eat the meal served at the same time. Does the virus take a break during meal time? It's inconsistent, illogical and absurd.

A new day and a new fear pushed by Murphy and nearly all media. Who will admit responsibility for the spike in suicides, overdoses and excess deaths from all other diseases that are actually dangerous to people? It's time to gather, socialize and celebrate the coming warm weather. Easter, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, July Fourth all around the corner. Many NJ residents have had enough of the lockdown, mask up mentality and will be headed out of state for the holidays. For us, we'll be in Florida at a super-spreader Memorial Day weekend event. Hoping that things change so we don't have to leave for the Fourth, but this is getting ridiculous.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

