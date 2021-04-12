Gov. Murphy failed in his COVID response, stats prove it (Opinion)

Governor Murphy would have you thinking that his response to COVID-19 was completely appropriate. He would also want you to think that his endless executive orders are necessary and that continuing them is equally vital. But what if just the opposite were true? What if the way he has handled everything from the start is actually causing us to recover more slowly than other states?

Whether it’s the fact that locking people down tends to suppress their immune systems or the fact that slowing an economy can drive a people into anxiety and depression which can then in turn affect their physical well-being, something he has done just didn’t work right. And what supports that theory is that although we had some of the most stringent COVID-19 policies in the country, we now have the second highest rate of cases in the country. Not to mention the fact that he clearly miss handled the situation and long term care facilities in nursing homes.

Even the CDC knows that his handling of the coronavirus was ineffective, according to an articleinpatch.com. They found in their study that New Jersey coronavirus response ranks among the worst in America—another statistic that supports my opinion. We still have the second highest case rate in New Jersey despite governor Murphy‘s executive orders and mishandling.

In other words, we’re still close to the worst even though we were the most stringent. If that doesn’t prove anything to you, you have no common sense. You’ve heard the term “the cure is worse than the disease“ regarding the COVID-19 shutdowns. That statement is an apt description of what has happened here in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.