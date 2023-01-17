After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May.

Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the performers, and Cissy Houston will receive the McDonald’s Gospelfest Lifetime Achievement Award.

The concert, which is the 40th edition of the McDonald’s Gospelfest, will be held on Sat., May 13 (the Saturday of Mothers Day weekend).

According to NJArts.net, the show, which represents New Jersey’s biggest annual gospel event as well as one of the biggest gospel events in the country, will begin with a talent competition featuring aspiring gospel performers at 5 p.m., with Walker, The Clark Sisters and other co-headliners performing later.

This is what New Jersey Stage had to say about Cissy Houston:

Dr. Houston has been a part of McDonald’s Gospelfest from the beginning, she has hit the stage yearly and has blessed and amazed sold out crowds. Her impact to the music world will be honored this year at the 40th Year Anniversary of McDonald’s Gospelfest. There will be surprise guests on hand to help celebrate her as she receives this year’s Lifetime Achieve Award.

Hezekiah Walker, with 15 albums and two Grammy Awards under his belt, the traditional sound and energetic style of his Love Fellowship Choir has influenced a generation of dynamic singers and ensembles - including Gospel star Kirk Franklin who credits Walker for inspiring his approach to the genre.

Tickets are on sale now here.

