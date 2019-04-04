Gorgeous home built in the 1750s up for grabs in North Jersey

Another house that’s older than the country is for sale in New Jersey, this one is in Annandale. The beautiful house dates back to the 1750s and has been restored in spectacular fashion. Of course, all these amenities come with a spectacular price tag, as well: $2,199,000 .

The colonial stone house sits on 20 acres and is surprisingly large for a house of that era. It’s 2,951 square feet, featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and has a two story guest cottage. According to the description, it features wide plank floors, exposed beams, and a marble kitchen with Viking appliances. It also has multiple fireplaces, stone walls, and an office suite. Oh, and a swimming pool. See the full listing here .

