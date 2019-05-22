Good samaritans in Jersey City… who are you?

According to a thread on reddit , a nervous interviewee tripped over their own feet on the way to a job interview the other day in Jersey City. They were bleeding and injured pretty badly when bystanders jumped in to help. In a day where most people just break out their cell phone to call 911 or even worse capture it on video on their smart phone, these people acted like real human beings and really cared for this person. It restores everyone’s faith in you manatee.

I’m sure these good Samaritans don’t want a thing for their act of kindness, but the person whom they helped is desperately seeking them to say thank you again. If you know someone who told a similar story let them know their kindness is appreciated and the person just wants to say thanks!

