HARRISON - A Hudson County firefighter and marine veteran who served his community in many ways has died after a training exercise with his fire company. The community is now giving back.

Vincent "Vinny" Doffont's end of watch was Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The 37-year-old first responder reportedly suffered a medical episode and collapsed in the shower following a training exercise.

Doffont dedicated his life to his country and community. He served two tours overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan as a U.S. Marine.

The Harrison Fire Department welcomes Vincent Doffont in Nov, 2017. (Harrison Fire Department)

After coming home, Doffont joined the Harrison police and Hudson County sheriff's department. In 2017, he shifted to the Harrison Fired Department as a paid firefighter.

The HFD publicly mourned the loss of their fellow first responder on Facebook.

"With the most profound sadness we must announce the passing of active firefighter Vincent Doffont Badge #64," HFD 22 said.

The firefighters at HFD 22 want to make sure his family is taken care of financially.

A GoFundMe fundraiser is raising money to cover Doffont's funeral costs. Fellow firefighter Matthew Nicastro posted the GoFundMe Tuesday afternoon.

"He would give the shirt off his back for anyone who needed it," wrote Nicastro. "Vinnie was the proudest Husband, Father, son, friend, Firefighter, Marine, Police officer. Everything he did, he did at its best."

Within a few hours, benefactors had generously donated over $5,000 of the GoFundMe's $15,000 goal. Among them, the Kearny Fire Department gave $1,000.

Doffont leaves behind a wife, son, and daughter, according to NJ.com. Three of his uncles were also Harrison firefighters.

Vincent Doffont. (Montclair State University)

Along with his service to Harrison, Doffont was a dedicated athlete. He played several sports in high school at St. Mary's in Rutherford, then went on to play for the Montclair State University football team as a kicker.

