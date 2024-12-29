GoFundMe started for Freehold family after devastating house fire

If you’re in the Freehold community, there’s a chance you or your children are familiar with “Ms. Laura.” She’s been running a daycare out of her home, where she lives with her son, Chris, for almost 35 years.

On Dec. 27, the home that is a place of comfort for so many had tragedy hit, and there’s a way you can help.

A GoFundMe was set up for Miss Laura and her family by a friend, here’s how she describes what happened:

Just days after Christmas, disaster struck. The unthinkable happened when a fire tore through their home.

Thankfully, Chris and their dog Rocco made it out safely, and Laura, who was visiting her daughter and grandchildren at the time, was not at home.

But tragically, they have lost nearly everything, including the home where Laura’s three children grew up and where she has built her livelihood.

Outpouring of love has already come in, with donators leaving messages like “we love Ms Laura” and “Thank you for taking care of our Grandchildren. You have been a blessing and may you be blessed in return. I have faith.”

Ms Laura has given the last three decades taking care of the Freehold community; now is a good time to take care of her.

How you can help Ms. Laura in Freehold, NJ

If there’s anything you can give to help her get her house and her daycare business back to normal, you can donate via GoFundMe by clicking here.

