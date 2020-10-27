‘Go to heaven,’ burglar tells child he threw from bed, NJ cops say

PHIILLIPSBURG — A stranger broke into a home and threw a child out of bed, telling the victim to "go to heaven," authorities said.

Cashmere Holmes, 27, went to the child's upstairs bedroom on Friday, held down the child's hands and prevented the child from moving, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

After throwing the child from the bed, Holmes left the house, Pfeiffer said. Pfeiffer did not give an age for the victim.

Holmes was charged with burglary, criminal restraint, terroristic threats and child endangerment. He was being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a first court appearance on Wednesday.

