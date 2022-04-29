GLOUCESTER CITY — Police said a woman was hospitalized after they and occupants of a boat helped get her out of her vehicle when it went into the Delaware River.

Officers responded just after 1 p.m. Thursday to Freedom Pier, according to a release from the Gloucester City Police Department, locating a vehicle upside down in the river.

The release said that Detective Sgt. Carlos Depoder, Officer Sean Gartland, and Officer John Bryszewski Jr. jumped into the water to extricate a woman inside, providing medical treatment before three Good Samaritans loaded the woman onto their boat.

Treatment provided by the cops continued until medical and fire personnel arrived, according to police, and the woman was transported to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Bellmawr Fire Department divers searched the vehicle for additional occupants but none were found, police said.

The vehicle was eventually removed from the river.

