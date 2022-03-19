Girl was saved from child predators. Then NJ minister molested her, cops say

A South Jersey minister from Bridgeton has been charged with making a video of an underage girl performing a sexual act on him and then sending the video to the girl.

NJ.com and 6ABC are reporting that Allahdjinn Wright, 54, is charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Wright is said to have admitted to the incident during an interview with Bridgeton police, officials said.

According to NJ.com, Wright serves as a minister in Bridgeton. He is licensed as a marriage and family therapy counselor and is a certified alcohol and drug counselor, according to state records.

The girl's mother told 6ABC that Wright had helped the girl escape a child sex trafficking ring in Georgia last year. He was supposed to be serving as her counselor.

Now he is accused of having the 15-year-old girl perform a sex act on him as he recorded with his cell phone. The girl's mother told 6ABC that she has seen the video.

"It's hard when your daughter is exposed to stuff. She already had a hard life and I tried to get her out of that situation."

Wright was arrested and charged Tuesday with sexual assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police

