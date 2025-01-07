Girl Scout cookies go on sale in NJ for 2025
🍪 It's Girl Scout cookie season in New Jersey
🍪 Cookie sales begin this week
🍪 There are 12 available cookie flavors
It’s the most delicious time of the year.
Girl Scout cookies go on sale this Friday, Jan. 10. The program is only available until April 13.
According to the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is much more than cookies.
A website statement reads that what started as a bake sale in 1917 has grown into the largest girl-led entrepreneurial business.
There are three ways to purchase cookies: traditionally by placing an order with a local Girl Scout, outside of local businesses like supermarkets where the girls will have physical boxes on hand, or online through the Cookie Digital program.
You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to learn how to buy Girl Scout Cookies.
Each box costs between $6 and $7 each.
The proceeds from each cookie box purchase stay local to help fund ambitions like camping trips, and sleepovers at museums.
Available Cookie Flavors for 2025
Adventurefuls – Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with a caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt
Caramel Chocolate Chip – These gluten-free chewy cookies contain rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt
Caramel deLites/Samoas – Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolatey stripes
Peanut Butter Sandwiches/Do-Si-Dos – Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling
Girl Scout S’mores – Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling
Lemonades – Savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with tangy lemon-flavored icing
Lemon-Ups – Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages
Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs – Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolatey coating
Thin Mints – Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating
Toast-Yay – Yummy toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing
Toffee-tastic – These gluten-free cookies are rich and buttery with sweet, crunchy toffee bits
Trefoils – Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe
According to USA Today, Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay flavors will be discontinued at the close of the 2025 cookie-buying season.
To support a local Girl Scout troop, enter your ZIP code in the Cookie Finder on the website.
