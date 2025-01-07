Girl Scout cookies go on sale in NJ for 2025

🍪 It's Girl Scout cookie season in New Jersey

🍪 Cookie sales begin this week

🍪 There are 12 available cookie flavors

It’s the most delicious time of the year.

Girl Scout cookies go on sale this Friday, Jan. 10. The program is only available until April 13.

According to the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is much more than cookies.

A website statement reads that what started as a bake sale in 1917 has grown into the largest girl-led entrepreneurial business.

There are three ways to purchase cookies: traditionally by placing an order with a local Girl Scout, outside of local businesses like supermarkets where the girls will have physical boxes on hand, or online through the Cookie Digital program.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to learn how to buy Girl Scout Cookies.

Each box costs between $6 and $7 each.

The proceeds from each cookie box purchase stay local to help fund ambitions like camping trips, and sleepovers at museums.

Available Cookie Flavors for 2025

Adventurefuls (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Adventurefuls (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Adventurefuls – Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with a caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt

Caramel Chocolate Chip (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Caramel Chocolate Chip (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Caramel Chocolate Chip – These gluten-free chewy cookies contain rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt

Samoas (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Samoas (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Caramel deLites/Samoas – Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolatey stripes

Do-si-dos (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Do-si-dos (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Peanut Butter Sandwiches/Do-Si-Dos – Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling

Girl Scout S'mores (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Girl Scout S'mores (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Girl Scout S’mores – Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling

Lemonades (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Lemonades (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Lemonades – Savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with tangy lemon-flavored icing

Lemon Ups (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Lemon Ups (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Lemon-Ups – Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages

Tagalongs (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Tagalongs (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs – Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolatey coating

Thin Mints (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Thin Mints (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Thin Mints – Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating

Toast-Yay (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Toast-Yay (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Toast-Yay – Yummy toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing

Toffee-tastic (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Toffee-tastic (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Toffee-tastic – These gluten-free cookies are rich and buttery with sweet, crunchy toffee bits

Trefoils (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) Trefoils (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore) loading...

Trefoils – Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe

According to USA Today, Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay flavors will be discontinued at the close of the 2025 cookie-buying season.

To support a local Girl Scout troop, enter your ZIP code in the Cookie Finder on the website.

