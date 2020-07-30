Girl bitten numerous times by fox in Livingston yard, reports say

LIVINGSTON — An 8-year-old girl was viciously attacked by a fox in a backyard Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was playing near a shed in the yard of a home on Springbrook Road about 4:45 p.m., police told TAP into Livingston. A neighbor told CBS New York that he heard screams and then he chased away the fox.

CBS New York reported the girl was bitten 19 times. Police told TAP Into Livingston they found several bites on her legs and a foot.

Livingston police on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information, including whether the fox had been captured.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says there are two species of foxes in New Jersey — the red fox and the grey fox. They frequently live in yards, parks, and golf courses. They usually are not aggressive toward humans but can carry contagious diseases such as mange, distemper and rabies, which could cause them to be aggressive.

