Girl approached by man watching porn, police say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Police are looking for a man who they say called a girl over to his car and as he watched porn on his cell phone Saturday afternoon.

The girl was on South Broad Street around 3:10 p.m. when the man driving a white Ford Escape pulled up to her and asked for directions as he was lost, according to Hamilton police. As she walked up to the parked car the teen noticed the man had porn on his phone, according to police, and asked if she was wearing a bra.

Police said the girl ran into a nearby convenience store while a witness called police. The SUV was was last seen driving east on an alleyway between Lafayette Avenue and South Broad Street, according to police.

The man was described by police as a white male in his mid-thirties with a gray beard, blue eyes, and bald head. He was wearing a white striped button down shirt and was driving the above white Ford Escape. The man's cell phone had a green cover.

Hamilton police asked anyone with information about this incident to call them at 609-581-4035 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

