Giants would charge $800 for baby’s ticket … as this mom found out

A loyal football fan of the New York Giants was disappointed to learn this month that the thousands of dollars she and her husband have spent as Club Seat season ticket holders still isn't enough to cover her 14-week-old son, who's breastfeeding, to attend a game under team policy.

In 2019, just four other NFL teams still require a full-price ticket with no exceptions for young children, based on either age or height — the Buccaneers, Packers, Patriots and Steelers.

Sarah Zadoyko-Bartee, of Plumsted Township in Ocean County, shared the story on her personal Facebook page after she and her husband trekked up to the Meadowlands and dealt with the setback at the pre-season game Fri, Aug. 16.

The couple, who both are active NJ Army National Guard members, also have two other children, ages 4 and 6, for whom they have purchased individual tickets to attend games both last year and this upcoming season.

“The New York Football Giants policy is that all guests must have a ticket to enter the Stadium. For all other events including New York Jets football games, children up to 34" inches in height may enter MetLife Stadium free of charge but must share a seat with an accompanying ticketed adult,” is the breakdown given on the MetLife Stadium website.

Giants club seats have access to a 50,000-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled club area. Game-viewing seats are cushioned with more leg room and a wider seating area than standard stadium seats, according to the team's online description.

All those perks mean a single game Club seat ticket starts around $800, which is what the couple was told they'd have to pay for their infant to be able to sit on a parent's lap there.

Zadoyko-Bartee said she wants to be clear that this is not an exclusive breastfeeding issue, as "no one regardless of how they feed their baby should have to pay double the price to bring an infant to the game."

While she confirmed the couple's military status when asked, Zadoyko-Bartee said she was sharing her story "as a person, not as a soldier."

Giants require tickets for babies, as this breastfeeding mom learned (courtesy Sarah Zadoyko-Bartee)

Zadoyko-Bartee said she and her husband first became season ticket holders last year, but have attended a minimum of one game together for the past seven years or so.

“I love my Giants and my post in no way shape or form was meant to attack them or come after them, but this is supposed to be a family sport. So the fact that you’re charging — that this is one of the only teams that charges for children under two or children under 34 inches tall seems a little obscene to me.”

They asked if they could buy their baby a lower cost ticket for admission, but the stadium reps said the baby wouldn’t be allowed in the club lounge without the proper, full-cost level ticket.

A request for comment from the Giants media coordinator was not returned Monday.

Aside from the Jets allowing kids shorter than 34 inches to attend and share a seat with an adult ticket holder (at the same stadium they share with the Giants), the Eagles have a young child ticket policy in place, too.

Philadelphia fans can bring children 2 years old and younger without a separate ticket to Lincoln Financial Field, as long as the child remains on a guardian's lap and does not "interfere with the sight lines of other fans."

The Indianapolis Colts just changed their young child ticket policy over the summer and made a big announcement on Twitter in June: “For the first time, kids under age two get in FREE! Check out all of our new Family-Friendly policies for 2019!"

Here's a list of the rest of the NFL's 32 teams and respective child ticket policy:

Arizona Cardinals - Children 24 months of age or younger are permitted entry inside State Farm Stadium without a ticket provided they obtain “lap pass” prior to entry. Adults can request a lap pass from stadium staff checking tickets at the entrance gates. The child receiving the lap pass must be present when the pass is issued. There is a limit of one lap pass per adult game ticket.

Atlanta Falcons - Children less than 33 inches tall can enter Mercedes Benz Stadium for free as long as they sit in a parent’s lap.

Baltimore Ravens - Children age 2 and under may be held in an adult's lap and are not required to have a ticket to the game.

Buffalo Bills - Children under two are not required to have a ticket provided they sit on an adult's lap. As a courtesy to all fans and to comply with fire regulations, children should not sit in the aisles or walkways.

Carolina Panthers - Any child under 12 months will be admitted without a ticket as long as they share a seat with an accompanying adult.

Chicago Bears - Children under 32 inches tall are permitted entry inside Soldier Field without a ticket provided they obtain a complimentary lap pass prior to entry.

Cincinnati Bengals - Children under the age of two will not be required to have a ticket.

Cleveland Browns - Children under the age of two do not need a ticket, however they must sit on the lap of an accompanying adult.

Dallas Cowboys - Children 1 year old and younger are not required to have a ticket,.

Denver Broncos - Children younger than two can enter without a ticket.

Detroit Lions - Children two years of age and under are permitted to enter Ford Field for Detroit Lions home games without a ticket.

Green Bay Packers - A mom in Wisconsin with a 3-month-old had a similar encounter in 2018, as Green Bay continues with its policy that every game attendee, regardless of age, requires a paid ticket.

Houston Texans - Children under the age of 2 do not require a ticket

Jacksonville Jaguars - offers a Lap Pass

"Every person, regardless of age, is required to have a ticket to enter the stadium. For children 34 inches tall or less, guests can contact the Jaguars ticket office at (904) 633-2000 regarding the steps to obtain a lap pass ticket in advance or visit the Game Day Ticket Office located between gates 2 and 3."

Kansas City Chiefs - Children under the age of three do not require a ticket; however, must share a seat with an adult.

LA Chargers - Children under the age of two can sit on the lap of a ticketed adult.

LA Rams - Children two years of age and under do not need a ticket provided they sit on an adult’s lap and as long as doing so does not disturb or obstruct the view of other guests.

Miami Dolphins - Children under 2 and up to 34 inches in height are free on an adult’s lap.

Minnesota Vikings - child under 36 inches tall, granted complimentary access with 1 ticketed adult. Child will receive wrist-band upon entry at the gates.

New England Patriots - All guests in attendance at Patriots home games require a ticket to gain entry into Gillette Stadium, regardless of age.

New Orleans Saints - Children five and under do not require a ticket for admission; however, in order for a child to have his or her own seat, a ticket is required.

Oakland Raiders- Children 24 months of age and under do not need a ticket to enter the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, provided that they are seated on a parent or guardian's lap and not interfere with the sightlines of others.

Pittsburgh Steelers - All guests entering Heinz Field for a Pittsburgh Steelers game, regardless of age or size, must have a valid event ticket or credential to gain admission.

San Francisco 49ers - Children under two are allowed entry without a ticket if accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket and must share the adult’s seat.

Seattle Seahawks - Children under three years of age are not required to have a ticket provided they sit on an adult's lap.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – All patrons, regardless of age, require a ticket

Tennessee Titans - Children under age two may be held in an adult's lap and are not required to have an event ticket. “Children must not disturb other patrons in surrounding seats or this privilege may be revoked.”

Washington Redskins - offers lap passes

"All children ages two (2) and under may attend a Redskins game free of charge with a lap pass in lieu of an issued ticket. Lap passes are available at all entrance gates on the day of the game. The child must be present to receive a pass. Children age three (3) and over must have an admission ticket."

