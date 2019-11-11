It was a marriage made in heaven until it ended in an ugly divorce. Now, should Tom Coughlin be let go in Jacksonville, which could happen, the Giants should apologize and bring him back to the organization he's always wanted to be in. Let him restore the glory that he brought them the last time he was here. Hear me out, it works on so many levels!

First off, the Giants love to bring back their people from the past, the latest being Dave Gettleman, who hasn't exactly returned the team to glory. Why not bring back the man who, three years after his hire, took the Giants to the Super Bowl and won it, and then did it again four years later?

Things started going south for the Giants when they started messing with Coughlin's, offense. Then came the power struggle with Jerry Reese, who along with TC's replacement Ben McAdoo is no longer here. The last time I checked, neither are working.

Coughlin, however, was named Executive Vice President of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He took a team that finished 3-13 in 2016 to a 10-6 in 2017 and was beaten 24-20 in the AFC Championship game. That's the kind of turnaround the Giants need.

Coughlin likes to run the ball and play defense. If that ain't Giants football, especially with Saquon Barkley. Daniel Jones has a problem with turnovers, so did Tiki Barber until Coughlin got there, then Barber despite his complaining had his best seasons.

But Coughlin is 73. So what, he's a young 73! And we're not asking him to suit up, just run the team, which is what he's currently doing in Jacksonville. Granted, the Jags have had problems but there are positives, like the drafting of Josh Allen and the discovery of Gardner Minshew.

Some will say Coughlin has a problem with players, actually, Gettleman has a problem with players, ask Josh Norman or Landon Collins. Coughlin HAD a problem with players, then changed his tune and won a Super Bowl. Just ask Michael Strahan.

The Giants are mired in a 2-8 record in the midst of a six-game losing streak. There doesn't look like there is an end in sight. If they do make a change, why not do it with someone who's won here before and understands what it means to be a Giant and can return Giants football to something more than the laughing stock it is now. That's all if Coughlin should become available.

