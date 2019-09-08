Giants change ticket policy to same as Jets for babies at games

The New York Giants officially have changed their ticket policy for small children.

The team adopted the new, height-based regulation days after a loyal fan raised concern over having to spend hundreds of dollars more to bring her breastfeeding infant to a football game, beyond thousands she and her husband already spent as Club Seat season ticket holders, under previous team policy.

"All guests over 34" in height must have a ticket to enter MetLife Stadium. Children up to 34" inches in height may enter MetLife Stadium free of charge but must share a seat with an accompanying ticketed adult. Occasionally, for select non-NFL events, another policy may be in place," is the updated regulation given on the MetLife Stadium website as of Sept.9.

In 2019, that leaves just four NFL teams still requiring a full-price ticket with no exceptions for young children, based on either age or height — the Buccaneers, Packers, Patriots and Steelers.

Sarah Zadoyko-Bartee, of Plumsted Township in Ocean County, first shared her story on her personal Facebook page after she and her husband trekked up to the Meadowlands and dealt with the setback at the pre-season game Fri, Aug. 16.

At that point, the Jets already had a height restricted policy, but the Giants were requiring tickets for all who attended games, regardless of age or height.

The couple, who both are active NJ Army National Guard members, also have two other children, ages 4 and 6, for whom they have purchased individual tickets to attend games both last year and this upcoming season.

They were told they'd have to pay for their infant to be able to sit on a parent's lap, at the same price point as their club seats, which start at $800 a piece for individual games, according to Zadokyo-Bartee.

Giants club seats have access to a 50,000-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled club area. Game-viewing seats are cushioned with more leg room and a wider seating area than standard stadium seats, according to the team's online description.

Zadoyko-Bartee said she wants to be clear that this was not an exclusive breastfeeding issue, as "no one regardless of how they feed their baby should have to pay double the price to bring an infant to the game."

While she confirmed the couple's military status when asked, Zadoyko-Bartee said she was sharing her story "as a person, not as a soldier."

Within a couple of days of her story being shared, including in a report by NJ 101.5 News, Zadoyko-Bartee said in a Facebook update that the Giants had changed their policy on ticketing for small children.

She said a team representative had spoken with her family by phone and said that the Giants were going to issue a statement soon, definitely before the first game.

The Giants open their regular season on the road against the Cowboys in Dallas Sun, Sept. 9, with their first home game Sun, Sept. 15, against the Buffalo Bills.

Giants require tickets for babies, as this breastfeeding mom learned (courtesy Sarah Zadoyko-Bartee)

The Eagles have a young child ticket policy in place, too.

Philadelphia fans can bring children 2 years old and younger without a separate ticket to Lincoln Financial Field, as long as the child remains on a guardian's lap and does not "interfere with the sight lines of other fans."

The Indianapolis Colts also just changed their young child ticket policy over the summer and made a big announcement on Twitter in June: “For the first time, kids under age two get in FREE! Check out all of our new Family-Friendly policies for 2019!"

Here's a list of the rest of the NFL's 32 teams and respective child ticket policy:

Arizona Cardinals - Children 24 months of age or younger are permitted entry inside State Farm Stadium without a ticket provided they obtain “lap pass” prior to entry. Adults can request a lap pass from stadium staff checking tickets at the entrance gates. The child receiving the lap pass must be present when the pass is issued. There is a limit of one lap pass per adult game ticket.

Atlanta Falcons - Children less than 33 inches tall can enter Mercedes Benz Stadium for free as long as they sit in a parent’s lap.

Baltimore Ravens - Children age 2 and under may be held in an adult's lap and are not required to have a ticket to the game.

Buffalo Bills - Children under two are not required to have a ticket provided they sit on an adult's lap. As a courtesy to all fans and to comply with fire regulations, children should not sit in the aisles or walkways.

Carolina Panthers - Any child under 12 months will be admitted without a ticket as long as they share a seat with an accompanying adult.

Chicago Bears - Children under 32 inches tall are permitted entry inside Soldier Field without a ticket provided they obtain a complimentary lap pass prior to entry.

Cincinnati Bengals - Children under the age of two will not be required to have a ticket.

Cleveland Browns - Children under the age of two do not need a ticket, however they must sit on the lap of an accompanying adult.

Dallas Cowboys - Children 1 year old and younger are not required to have a ticket,.

Denver Broncos - Children younger than two can enter without a ticket.

Detroit Lions - Children two years of age and under are permitted to enter Ford Field for Detroit Lions home games without a ticket.

Green Bay Packers - A mom in Wisconsin with a 3-month-old had a similar encounter in 2018, as Green Bay continues with its policy that every game attendee, regardless of age, requires a paid ticket.

Houston Texans - Children under the age of 2 do not require a ticket

Jacksonville Jaguars - offers a Lap Pass

"Every person, regardless of age, is required to have a ticket to enter the stadium. For children 34 inches tall or less, guests can contact the Jaguars ticket office at (904) 633-2000 regarding the steps to obtain a lap pass ticket in advance or visit the Game Day Ticket Office located between gates 2 and 3."

Kansas City Chiefs - Children under the age of three do not require a ticket; however, must share a seat with an adult.

LA Chargers - Children under the age of two can sit on the lap of a ticketed adult.

LA Rams - Children two years of age and under do not need a ticket provided they sit on an adult’s lap and as long as doing so does not disturb or obstruct the view of other guests.

Miami Dolphins - Children under 2 and up to 34 inches in height are free on an adult’s lap.

Minnesota Vikings - child under 36 inches tall, granted complimentary access with 1 ticketed adult. Child will receive wrist-band upon entry at the gates.

New England Patriots - All guests in attendance at Patriots home games require a ticket to gain entry into Gillette Stadium, regardless of age.

New Orleans Saints - Children five and under do not require a ticket for admission; however, in order for a child to have his or her own seat, a ticket is required.

Oakland Raiders- Children 24 months of age and under do not need a ticket to enter the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, provided that they are seated on a parent or guardian's lap and not interfere with the sightlines of others.

Pittsburgh Steelers - All guests entering Heinz Field for a Pittsburgh Steelers game, regardless of age or size, must have a valid event ticket or credential to gain admission.

San Francisco 49ers - Children under two are allowed entry without a ticket if accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket and must share the adult’s seat.

Seattle Seahawks - Children under three years of age are not required to have a ticket provided they sit on an adult's lap.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – All patrons, regardless of age, require a ticket

Tennessee Titans - Children under age two may be held in an adult's lap and are not required to have an event ticket. “Children must not disturb other patrons in surrounding seats or this privilege may be revoked.”

Washington Redskins - offers lap passes

"All children ages two (2) and under may attend a Redskins game free of charge with a lap pass in lieu of an issued ticket. Lap passes are available at all entrance gates on the day of the game. The child must be present to receive a pass. Children age three (3) and over must have an admission ticket."

More from New Jersey 101.5: