The Giants secondary looked like addition by subtraction earlier this week when it was announced that they were signing defensive back Ross Cockrell to play cornerback opposite James Bradbury. The subtraction was Deandre Baker being placed on the commissioners exempt list and Sam Beal opting out.

Cockrell seemed like a great choice. He played well for the Giants in 2017 when defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was the teams defensive line coach. He also played opposite Bradbury when they were in Carolina. Unfortunately, according to Tom Rock of Newsday, the two sides couldn't come to an agreement. So now what?

The Giant's answer may already be on their roster. According to an article on NJ.com, Jersey's own Jabrill Peppers' trainer Brian Walker says with a move to the corner, Peppers could be the next Byron Jones. The former Cowboy went to two Pro Bowls with the Cowboys before signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Peppers does have experience at corner playing 155 snaps at nickel corner and 54 on the outside, according to Pro Football Focus.

In the article, Walker also compares Peppers to Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore saying:

“With Jabrill, he’s such a hybrid, and he’s so fast. You could see him like Gilmore. He’s the same shape, same body as Gilmore. He can lock down a half (of the field)."

If Peppers were to move to the corner, that opens the door for second-year player Julian Love, who Pro Football Focus named the Giants most underrated player, to move in at safety opposite 2nd round draft choice Xavier McKinney.

I think it's worth a try, especially if as Joe Judge wants to put the best players on the field. Considering what's left out there and the fact that Logan Ryan now wants to be thought of as a safety, the Giants corner answer may already be on the team.

