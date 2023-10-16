Giant Nerf park is coming to New Jersey

Did you know that there is an official Nerf sport? Don’t feel bad if you don’t, it’s brand new. It’s called NERFBALL and the first official tournament took place last month at the IMG Academy in Florida.

What does this have to do with New Jersey? According to Hasbro:

Starting in 2024 you can play NERFBALL at NERF Action Xperience (NERF AX) at Garden State Plaza mall in New Jersey, where fans can experience the heart-pounding play as seen in NERFBALL – Battle in the Bubble. The franchising of NERFBALL allows the new NERF Sports segment to reach audiences everywhere.

For nearly 55 years, NERF has built its reputation across the globe as the go-to social active play brand. NERF AX acts as an extension of this lifestyle, inviting fans and families to join for thrilling experiences, dynamic gaming and much more,” said Matt Proulx, VP, Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro.

The NERF AX will be 25,000 square feet of playing area with a variety of NERF games, a retail store, and food and drink.

We have big plans for NERF AX in 2024, with North American locations set to open in New Jersey and Tennessee. To add to the excitement, fans who visit NERF AX at New Jersey's Garden State Plaza mall will be among the first to play NERFBALL. Keep an eye out for updates so you can come by and put your skills to the test!

Look forward to playing NERF in New Jersey next year!

