Get healthy: Spadea’s convo with one of the world’s top doctors

We started the morning off right on Wednesday talking about healthy living choices including the rising popularity of ice baths.

Of course, for every great idea, there will be detractors who tell you to be careful, slow down, and think twice.

I'm not a doctor, but I can tell you that holistic healing practices include acupuncture, chiropractic, and yoga among others. Simple things like avoiding processed foods, avoiding seed oils, and eating a balanced diet including animal fat and protein.

One of the interesting things I learned from Dr. Nori, who is one of the top radiation oncologists in the world, is that anyone can develop cancer as a cancer cell is an abnormal cell that doesn't follow the normal cell cycle.

His advice is that the best thing you can do to prevent abnormal development is to live healthy, eat right, exercise, and if something is off, go see a professional.

For me, that means hot yoga 4-5 times a week, a daily sauna sweat, and plenty of protein.

Listen to my conversation with the top doc here:

