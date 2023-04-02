German man flies to Newark, NJ for sex with children, feds say

🔴 A German man is accused of flying into New Jersey for a trip to have sex with children

🔴 The man sent messages expressing desires for a child between 8 and 12 years old, officials say

🔴 He's also charged with sending illicit videos involving minors

NEWARK — A man from Germany took an international flight from Frankfurt to Newark Airport for sex with children younger than 12 years old, according to federal prosecutors.

Christian Stefan Walther, 38, was arrested on March 23 just as he was leaving the airport, according to an affidavit. He is accused of trying to plan meetups with an undercover agent posing as a child predator who had access to children.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said that Walther had been under investigation since January and that undercover investigators were communicating with him using an encrypted app.

In the graphic messages, Walther told the agents that he was interested in having intercourse with victims ages 10 and 11, the criminal complaint said. Documents said he planned a 10-day vacation stay at a hotel for the arrangement and lied to his friends about the reason for the trip.

He's also accused of sending two video files involving children to the agents.

After his arrest, Walther waived his Miranda rights and made a full confession, according to the complaint.

Walther is charged with one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Sellinger said he faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

