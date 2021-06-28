George Floyd protester admits setting Trenton, NJ cop car on fire

Police vehicle set on fire during a protest in Trenton on May 31 (Brian McCarthy)

A man who set a Trenton police vehicle on fire during a George Floyd protest in 2020 was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Monday.

Killian F. Melecio, 20, of the Columbus section of Mansfield, was one of hundreds who participated in the march on May 31, 2020. The peaceful daytime event turned violent at night with smashed store fronts, looting and attacks on marked police vehicles.

Video captured Melecio with Kadeem Dockery, who lit an explosive device and threw it through the open window of a Trenton police vehicle parked on East State Street, according to acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Dockery also handed a shirt to Melecio, who stuffed it into a gas tank and lit it up, Honig said.

Melecio and Dockery were assisted by Justin Spry, who tried to ignite the rest of the vehicle on fire. Officers arrested Spry but Melecio and Dockery ran off. They were both arrested on Aug. 5.

Melecio was charged with one count of attempting to obstruct, impede, or interfere with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder affecting commerce. In addition to time served, Melecio was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Spry and Dockery also have pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later this year.

