Iconic Philly cheesesteak shop set to open in NJ

CHERRY HILL — Thinly chopped ribeye steak topped with melted cheese served on a hoagie roll with fried onions or peppers. This is an authentic Philly cheesesteak.

Good news. One of Philadelphia’s most iconic cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey.

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philly since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Vento’s son, Geno now operates the restaurant.

For the past 56 years, people from Philly and beyond have been lining up to sink their teeth into cheesesteaks at Geno’s.

This month, Geno’s Steaks will open inside Foodiehall, a virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill.

Foodiehall is a delivery and pickup-only e-restaurant, created by Dan Goldberg. Geno’s Steaks is Foodiehalls’ eighth restaurant concept, making it the first ever Geno’s Steaks location outside of Philly.

The Geno’s Steaks menu at Foodiehall will feature several different sandwich options, with toppings including cheese whiz, American cheese, provolone, mushrooms, peppers, and raw or fried onions.

There will also be a cheesesteak hoagie, a steak hoagie, a pizza steak, and slow-cooked roast pork.

“We receive lots of requests to deliver our cheesesteaks outside of the Philadelphia area, so we’re really happy we can now offer our cheesesteaks and roast pork sandwiches to South Jersey residents by being a part of this concept,” Vento said.

In a continued effort to give back, Foodiehall has been donating a percentage of its revenue to Feeding America, which supports food banks nationwide. The company has also started a Meal4Meal program, which is on pace to donate 50,000 meals during its first year in business.

