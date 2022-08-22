Gary Busey silent on sex crimes arrest in Cherry Hill, NJ

Actor Gary Busey is not commenting on his arrest in Cherry Hill for groping three women at a meet-and-greet.

There has also been co comment from Busey's agent. It's not clear if he has a lawyer who can address the charges.

Busey is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month. It is believed he has returned to his home in Malibu, California.

The 78-year-old actor was thrown out of the Monster-Mania Convention after the allegations were made. He had been booked as a featured guest, but convention promoters say they told him to leave and not return.

Cherry Hill Police confirmed they did speak with Busey before he left, and charged him with two counts of criminal sexual contact, attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking any other potential victims to come forward. Anyone who believes they were a victim or has information about the incidents is urged to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-432-8834.

The convention was held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill Aug. 12 - 14.

Promoters released a statement over the weekend saying the women first complained to them about Busey's behavior, "Monster-Mania encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report."

The company says they "will continue to assist the authorities in any and every way possible."

While specific details of what led to the criminal charges against the actor have not been released, Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told The Philadelphia Inquirer, "It was about contact. It was about touching."

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

