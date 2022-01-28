Garlic lovers adore this garl-licious garlic-themed NJ eatery

Show me a New Jerseyan who doesn’t love garlic and I’ll show you a poser. Someone who’s either not really from here or shouldn’t be.

How bout an eatery that specializes in garlic? If you’re looking for validation in a friendship or relationship, dining at this garlic-themed restaurant is the ultimate test. Garlic Rose Bistro located in Cranford has close to no menu items without garlic, making it one of the most unique places to eat in the area.

There isn’t exactly a reason as to why the restaurant has chosen garlic as the staple menu item, but people can’t seem to get enough of it.

Let’s take a look at the menu so we can really see how garlicky it is.

You can start off dinner with a variety of appetizers such as garlic chicken wings, baked garlic brie, garlicious escargot and garlic chowder. Eat the appetizers alongside a delicious cocktail which do not worry, does not have garlic in it.

For pastas, you can choose from a number of dishes, most of which come with some form of a garlic parmesan cream sauce.

The entrees feature a selection of meats, all of which are prepared with garlic, and in terms of sides there are roasted garlic bulbs and garlic potatoes which are probably the most heavenly thing on the planet.

By the end of the meal you’ll definitely want to cleanse your palate with a dessert or fresh glass of wine.

It is not often you see a place like this in New Jersey, and especially one that seems to be thriving more than any other restaurant in the area. If you love garlic a trip to this place is an absolute no-brainer.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

