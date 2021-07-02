Galloway cops: 2 seriously hurt in drunken crash

The Galloway Township Police Department says a drunk driver was involved in a crash on the White Horse Pike on Thursday, seriously injuring two people.

The accident at Route 30 and Cologne Avenue happened at around 5:15 p.m..

Arriving officers found a Ford transit van and a Cadillac Escalade in the intersection.

The driver of the van was identified as 32-year-old Guardeluis Lopez-Santiago, of Dover, Florida. The driver of the Cadillac was 51-year-old Louis Sacco, of Vineland.

Police say an initial investigation showed that the Cadillac was stopped on the westbound side of Route 30 at a green light waiting to turn left onto Cologne Avenue. The Ford van was traveling eastbound on Route 30. The Cadillac turned left onto Cologne in front of the van, which caused the crash.

Authorities say Lopez-Santiago, the driver of the van, was intoxicated. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of assault by auto, one count of aggravated assault, two counts of causing serious bodily injury while driving while suspended, and was also issued several other motor vehicle summonses.

Sacco, the driver of the Cadillac, was issued a summons for failing to yield to oncoming traffic at an intersection.

Lopez-Santiago and his passenger, Dorote Martinez-Hernandez, sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment. Sacco sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Atlanticare-Mainland Division.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Galloway Township Police Department at 609-652-3705.

