Furniture chain is closing a New Jersey location

If 2022 is going to be remembered for all the stores that closed, there is one more to add to the list. Huffman Koos, the venerable furniture retailer, is closing their Freehold store.

According to their Facebook page:

THE END IS NEAR IN 💥FREEHOLD!💥 DON’T MISS the opportunity to shop and save NOW before this comes to an end!

The Asbury Park Press says that the furniture chain got its start in 1917 when the Koos brothers opened their first store in Rahway; in 1970 they merged with Huffman Boyle Furniture to become Huffman Koos.

The chain declared bankruptcy in 2004 and the name was purchased by the owner of the Moda furniture chain.

Huffman Koos’ other New Jersey locations, in Watchung and Fairfield, are unaffected. There are also three New York locations, with the Queens store slated for closure, as well.

"Nothing will be held back from massive additional discounts at Huffman Koos Queens location on furniture and mattresses store wide during this store closing sale only in Queens!! Hurry!" one Facebook post reads. A similar post adds that customers "can't wait another minute" or they'll miss out on sales at the Freehold location.

Huffman Koos via Facebook Huffman Koos via Facebook loading...

Huffman Koos has said that they “lost our lease” on the building on Trotter’s Way in Freehold; they have been there since 2014.

While they haven’t announced a firm closing date, customers are urged to “shop now” because everything must go. Sounds like a good opportunity to do some bargain hunting.

There has also been no word on what, if anything, will take its place in the Raceway Village, near the Freehold Raceway Mall.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

