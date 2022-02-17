Funeral for fallen Ocean County, NJ sheriff’s officer is Saturday

The Ocean County sheriff's officer who died in an off-duty car crash will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Brian Stockhoff, 41, died after hitting a wall at Leisure Village East on Shorrock Road early Sunday morning. The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed by Lakewood police.

Visitation for Stockhoff is scheduled for Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and his funeral is Saturday at 10:30 a.m., both at the Colonial Funeral Home in Brick. A procession follows to the Ocean County Police Academy in Lakewood.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the State PBA Police Survivor & Welfare Fund.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy, Brian Stockhoff Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy, Brian Stockhoff (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Stockhoff was married with two children, according to his obituary. He served with the U.S. Army for two years and was secretary of PBA Local 379.

His passion for horses led to the creation of the Ocean County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit in 2014. His first "partner" was Sambucca who died in 2017. He rode Kianti at his death.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

