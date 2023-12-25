Hey everyone! So, I recently went to this super cool place called Supercharged in Edison, New Jersey, and I just have to share the fantastic time I had with my friends.

And, no, this isn't a paid advertisement – I'm just really impressed!

If you're like me, always on the lookout for new fun stuff to do, or maybe you're planning a night out with friends, you've got to check out Supercharged.

It's this huge entertainment spot and the best part? From what they say on their website, they've got the biggest indoor go-kart racing track in the world! And let me tell you, it's not your everyday go-kart track. They've got two different tracks for people who are really good at it and those who are just starting out. My friends and I decided to be daring and hopped into the go-karts like pros. Why not, right?

Even if you're not usually into go-karting, I recommend giving it a shot. And if you're really into it, they're starting go-kart leagues in January for those who love a good competition.

And if you're not into driving the go-karts – they also have an axe-throwing area! That's become popular over the last few years. We didn't try it, but it looked like everyone was having a good time.

And if you just want to hang out and play some games in the arcade, we gave a few a shot (it felt like a throwback to my childhood); they have a whole area dedicated to that.

You can also grab some food and drinks and chill in a cool spot.

They are located at 987 U.S. Route 1, Edison, NJ 08817