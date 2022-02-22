Fun art classes for kids in Bordentown, NJ

If you're looking for some creative classes for your kids, check out Leaping Dog Art Studio in Bordentown.

They offer kids art classes and camps, including activities such as painting, drawing, cartooning, and ceramics.

Photo Courtesy of Leaping Dog Art Studios

They will be having several classes starting in March.

Kids Art Mix Class

This class is for ages 8 to 12 years old. This class will run March 2 to April 27 and the class will be offered every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. It will also run from March 5 to April 30 every Saturday at two times, 9 a.m. and another class at 10:30 a.m.

In this class, kids will learn how to draw and paint with various painting techniques and learn about color mixing.

Kids Drawing & Cartooning Class

This class is for ages 7 to 12 years old. This class will run March 3 to April 28, every Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Students will learn how to draw faces, bodies, animals, and cartoons using different techniques, including Manga style. There will also be lessons on shading and drawing in perspective.

Messy Art Mornings & Story Time

This class is for ages 2 to 5 years old. It will run from March 4 to April 29, every Friday at 9:30 a.m.

This is a casual art class for moms/caretakers of young children. Each morning will include at least two art activities and a storytime. This class is meant to introduce children to developmentally appropriate creative activities.

Kids Themed Art Class: Dungeons & Dragons

This class is for ages 10-15 years old. The class will run from March 1 to April 26, every Tuesday. They will have two times to sign up for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This virtual Dungeons and Dragons class will teach your child to play the game and learn the basics of character and world-building. Kids will be creating their own game and can draw, paint and sculpt their characters and worlds. To bring their game to life they will work on figure drawing, action poses and storyboarding.

They also offer a ton of options of Kids Summer Art Camps:

June 27 to July 1: Clay Camp (Ages 10-14)

July 6 to July 8 (4 Day Mini Camp): Mini Clay Camp (Ages 6-9)

July 11 to July 15: Cartooning and Manga Camp (Ages 7-12)

July 18 to July 22: World of Wizards Art Camp (Ages 7-12)

July 25 to July 29: Dungeons and Dragons Art Camp (Age 9-14)

Aug. 1 to Aug. 5: Fashion Design Camp (Ages 7-12)

Aug. 8- Aug. 12: We Love Disney Art Camp (Ages 7-12)

Aug. 15tto Aug. 19: Video Game Art Camp (Ages 9-14)

Aug. 22 to Aug. 26: We Love Star Wars Art Camp (Age 7-12)

Aug. 29 to Sept. 2: We Love Musical Theater Cam (Ages 7-12)

Photo Courtesy of Leaping Dog Art Studios

Morning Camp Session Times are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Afternoon Camp Session Times are from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

You can sign up your child for Leaping Dog Art Studio Classes HERE. You can also check out their list of Summer Camps.

