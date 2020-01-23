Fugitive, drunk home health aid crashed into NJ Transit bus, cops say

CLIFFSIDE PARK — Police say a home health aide was drunk when she struck an NJ Transit bus late Wednesday afternoon, injuring the 80-year-old patient in her care.

Detective Capt. Vincent Capano told the Daily Voice of Cliffside Park-Edgewater Mary Ellen Digiacomo, 63, of Ridgefield was driving north on Cliffside Avenue near the Cliff House apartments, crossed the center line and hit a NJ Transit bus around 5:30 p.m. Digiacomo was charged with driving while intoxicated, Capano told the Daily Voice.

NJ Transit said the bus was not carrying any passengers.

The individual in Digiacomo's vehicle was hospitalized for a hip injury, and the driver of the bus was taken to a hospital, Capano told the Daily Voice.

Cliffside Park police have not yet returned a message from New Jersey 101.5 left early Thursday morning.

The Daily Voice reported Digiacomo was wanted on an obstruction charge connected to securities fraud and selling unregistered securities.

The Sarasota Herald Tribune reported on June 21, 2003 that Digiacomo was found guilty by a jury of stealing $250,000 between 1997 and 2001 from investors in fake companies she created, and faced 52 counts of selling unregistered securities. Prosecutor Mark Campbell told the Sarasota Herald Tribune she and a girlfriend used the money on personal expenses.

Digiacomo also created an online petition calling for the release of Pamela Smart from prison. Smart is currently serving a life sentence after being found guilty of orchestrating the 1990 murder of her husband Gregory at their Derry, New Hampshire home with her teenage boyfriend and three of his friends. Smart has denied the charge.

Smart's 1991 trial drew national attention when it was aired live on television.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5