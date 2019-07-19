Keep your cool — win Frozen tickets from NJ 101.5

It's brutally hot — but we want to see you staying cool for a chance to win tickets to Frozen on Broadway.

Get the New Jersey 101.5 app and send us a picture of yourself keeping cool no later than 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 22. You'll be entered to win a pair of tickets to see Frozen st the St. James Theatre, 246 West 44th St. in New York City on either Wednesday, Aug. 7 or Friday, Aug. 9.

Winners will be selected by the New Jersey 101.5 staff — our first-place winner will get a choice of the two dates, and the remaining date will be offered to the next runner up.

More info on the show at Frozenthemusical.com.