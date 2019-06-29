Friday night shooting in Paterson hospitalizes 4

PATERSON — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left four city residents with gunshot wounds Friday night.

Police responded about 10:50 p.m. to the intersection of North Main and Jefferson streets for a report of a shooting in the residential neighborhood.

They found a 42-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and a 46-year-old man who had been injured. They were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

A 53-year-old man then arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Prosecutors say he was connected to the shooting at North Main and Jefferson.

All four victims are expected to recover.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office on Saturday did not say whether they knew what motivated the shooting. They also did not release any descriptions of people they're seeking for questioning or arrest.

Police ask anyone with information to call 973-321-1342.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.