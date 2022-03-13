Fresh downed tree adds to NJ Transit Morris & Essex rail repairs

A week after strong gusty winds caused extensive damage to NJ Transit's Morris & Essex Line, another messy storm added to the cleanup, according to the transportation agency on Sunday.

Installation had been nearly done, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson, when a downed tree on Saturday caused additional damage to overhead wires along a section of the rail line near Mountain Station.

Limited service would continue on Monday with a modified schedule between South Orange and Penn Station New York and Hoboken.

The Gladstone Branch remained suspended until further notice.

Fallen catenary pole in Maplewood on the Morris & Essex Line Fallen catenary pole in Maplewood on the Morris & Essex Line from March 7 (NJ Transit) loading...

Cross-honoring continued for Morris & Essex (M&E) and Gladstone Branch customers on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton rail lines as well as NJ Transit & private carrier buses.

The Montclair-Boonton Line would also continue to provide enhanced service to accommodate M&E customers.

Riders at South Orange, Summit and Newark Broad St. stations were told to look for customer service ambassadors for help on Monday.

Customers at stations between Hackettstown and Denville should use Montclair-Boonton Line trains, the spokesperson also said.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

