Freehold Township 18-year-old missing for nearly a week

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman missing since last Thursday.

Destiny Gallagher walked away from her township home on Thursday night and was thought to be headed for Cape May, police said Wednesday. It's not clear how Gallagher was traveling.

Police described Gallagher as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with red stripes, black leggings and tall Ugg boots.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 732-294-5143.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5