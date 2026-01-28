Be prepared to be entertained. The Count Basie Center for the Arts, in conjunction with Monmouth County Tourism, announced the first three acts at the beautiful ParkStage outdoor concert venue on Kosloski Road in Freehold.

Kicking off the summer series on June 19, 2026, will be Sublime. They are an American ska punk band from California and also been labeled as reggae rock with Bob Marley, the Walers and Peter Toth featuring prominently in some of their songs.

AP AP loading...

The Head and The Heart with special guests Wilderado will perform on June 26. The Head and The Heart is an American indie folk band formed in 2009. The band has received accolades, including their music, which was in the movies Lucky Them, Wish I was Here, and the Steve Gleason documentary.

AP AP loading...

The always popular B-52’s perform with special guest The English Beat on Saturday, July 11. Formed in 1976 in Atlanta, Georgia, the B-52’s have big hits to their credit. They were nominated for three Grammy Awards. The group is a pop rock group that has strong influences from the 50’s and 60’s with rock and roll overtones. Always a crowd pleaser they put on a good show.

AP AP loading...

These are just the first three acts that will hit the ParkStage Summer Concert Series. More big acts to be announced.

parkstage.org/venue/ parkstage.org/venue/ loading...

About the venue

Located in Freehold, the ParkStage is a perfect venue for outdoor concerts. It has VIP capabilities, handicap accessible, and free general admission parking. There are paid VIP parking facilities available.

These events wlll go on rain or shine, so no rain dates.

In late 2025, phones have been reported stolen at concerts in PA NJ NY In late 2025, phones have been reported stolen at concerts in PA NJ NY (Photo by Vishnu R Nair on Unsplash) loading...

They have excellent VIP packages available.

Another great New Jersey series is at ParkStage. Check it out and get your tickets now before they sell out.

For more details and ticket information please use the link:

https://parkstage.org/

15 Rock + Metal Bands Banned by Disney Disney appears to ban bands from their House of Blues venues without much rhyme or reason when it comes to consistency. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈