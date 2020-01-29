Freehold men accused of trying to steal pipes from church organ

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Two men have been charged with vandalizing an organ at a church and attempting to steal its pipes.

Freehold police say Junior B. Romero and Darwin Romero, both 35, are charged with burglary, criminal mischief and unlawful entry of a structure.

The two men, both borough residents, are not related, authorities said.

It wasn't known Wednesday if either man has retained an attorney.

Authorities said a third suspect also was being sought in connection with the incident at the First United Methodist Church of Freehold, at 91 West Main Street on Jan. 21.

Church officials have said the pipes were ripped out and piled in front of the decades-old instrument, which was dedicated in 1967.

Pastor Wil Wilson wrote on the church's Facebook page that the damage, which was estimated at between $15,000 to $20,000, was "shocking and disturbing." He also wrote that he was thankful no one was injured and nothing was stolen and that he was praying for those responsible.

