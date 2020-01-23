Church pipe organ ripped apart in Monmouth County but motive unclear

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Vandals struck a church Tuesday night where a pipe organ was found in shambles.

According to the Facebook page of the First United Methodist Church of Freehold, someone gained access to the sanctuary where the instrument was damaged.

The church's pastor, the Rev. Wil Wilson said that as of Thursday, nothing appeared to have been stolen from the church at 91 W. Main St.

Wilson also wrote that it appeared as though someone had tried to steal the pipes.

Freehold Borough police Capt. Ronnie Steppat said a motive for the damage remains unclear as officers are trying to determine whether it was attempted burglary or an "act of aggression."

Steppat also said any neighbors with surveillance cameras who might have footage from Tuesday night, or who noticed something out of the ordinary can contact Detective Shaun Hobbs at 732-462-1233 x125.

